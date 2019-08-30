Centurylink (CTL) Holder Alpine Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $43.45 Million; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Declined While Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 63.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 10.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.03M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1.16M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 71,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 15,254 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658,000, down from 86,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 295,029 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares to 34,037 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 17,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Communications stated it has 205,617 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2.46M shares. 345 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,037 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 6,412 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 8,400 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Eastern Bancorporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 16,110 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 81,255 shares. Bartlett And Ltd stated it has 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 5,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 110,924 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated has 13,585 shares. Security Natl Trust Comm owns 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 900 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 36,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 1.74 million shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $579.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc reported 2.18% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Evercore Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 22,686 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Incorporated has 0.17% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 44,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 183,540 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 42,915 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 207,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,688 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 51,747 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability has 140,086 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com accumulated 2,330 shares. Bruni J V accumulated 1.05 million shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $587,500 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.