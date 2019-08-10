Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Value Rose While Green Square Capital Boosted Stake by $305,052; Clark Estates Has Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $1.44 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) by 8,145 shares to 21,719 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 72,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,641 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was made by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

