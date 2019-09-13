Centurylink Com (CTL) Shareholder Green Square Capital Raised Position; Howard Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $469,091 as Share Value Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 311,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.71 million, down from 314,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 4376.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 170,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 174,580 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 17.18M shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings owns 208,968 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has 1,690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lawson Kroeker Invest Inc Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 527,522 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 813,082 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 62,040 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cypress Capital Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 779,462 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated reported 213,400 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sun Life invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pnc Serv invested in 0% or 247,847 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137,920 are held by Capital Sarl. Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 5.73% or 338,934 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Serv invested in 55,621 shares or 3.43% of the stock. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict Fincl Advsrs accumulated 82,510 shares or 4.61% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability stated it has 16,084 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westend Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 255,660 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd holds 18.99% or 309,625 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97 million shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management Company holds 64,430 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Family Firm has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Inv Ltd Co holds 0% or 26,319 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc owns 52,639 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,121 shares to 144,723 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI).

