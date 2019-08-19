Centurylink Com (CTL) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Raised Position by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $2.21 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 134,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 187,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 6.65M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 115,310 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin Ntwk has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 13.56M are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Parsec Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Vestor Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montgomery invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montecito Bank & Trust invested in 55,873 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 1.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 88,335 shares. Brown Advisory reported 1.21 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324,571 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spc Financial accumulated 9,695 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,858 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 10,828 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 38,510 shares to 873,437 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 57,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.