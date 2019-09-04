Centurylink Com (Call) (CTL) Holder Green Square Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Its Holding

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (Call) (CTL) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 116,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 10.68 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 96,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 294,842 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 402,361 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 14,768 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,584 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Baillie Gifford & holds 1.77M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Service has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 76,885 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 3.63 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 17,749 shares stake. Moody National Bank Division holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 162 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Century Cos reported 176,269 shares. 25,560 were reported by Williams Jones Associates. Qs Lc has invested 0.03% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 206,623 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 204 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,787 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ARCA biopharma leads healthcare gainers; Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and Nuvectra among losers – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of STAAR Surgical Company – STAA – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. 2,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares to 13,772 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% stake. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 10.70M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 16,177 shares. American National Insurance Tx invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Whittier Communication Of Nevada invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 87,255 were reported by United Cap Financial Advisers Lc. Park Circle Company has 152,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.55 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 56,742 shares. Axa reported 42,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,830 are owned by Old National State Bank In. Capwealth Advsr Llc invested 3.51% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 2,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings.