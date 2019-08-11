Centurylink (Call) (CTL) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Position by $3.85 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Its Holding by $1.91 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 108,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.20 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10.02% or 5.80 million shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 80,575 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 75,287 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ionic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,200 shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 511,100 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,237 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Limited Com invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium invested in 0.04% or 885,209 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp invested in 1.45% or 1.00 million shares. Alpine Global Lc owns 0.29% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 35,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has 154,257 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 6,392 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, King Street Capital Mgmt LP has 1.39% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.02 million shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 85,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $15.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 111,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Management Limited Com holds 1.46% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 757,400 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 3 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Hldg. Gradient owns 2,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Summit Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,800 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 44,999 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tradewinds Capital Management holds 2,815 shares. 214,123 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.41% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Marshall Wace Llp reported 3,425 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 167,071 shares. Amg National Trust Comml Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 15,495 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares to 26.30M shares, valued at $41.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

