Century Communities Inc. (CCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

As Residential Construction companies, Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 26 0.38 N/A 3.16 8.74 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 32 0.75 N/A 3.40 10.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Century Communities Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Century Communities Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Century Communities Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Century Communities Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Century Communities Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average price target and a -6.37% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Century Communities Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Century Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Century Communities Inc. has stronger performance than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats Century Communities Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.