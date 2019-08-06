Century Communities Inc. (CCS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

Since Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 25 0.34 N/A 3.16 8.74 Lennar Corporation 40 0.70 N/A 5.83 6.51

Table 1 demonstrates Century Communities Inc. and Lennar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lennar Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Century Communities Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Century Communities Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Lennar Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Century Communities Inc. and Lennar Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Century Communities Inc. has a -9.09% downside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Century Communities Inc. shares and 0% of Lennar Corporation shares. About 3.8% of Century Communities Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 6.24% 4.31% 9.67% 22.97% -7.02% 59.73% Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29%

For the past year Century Communities Inc. was more bullish than Lennar Corporation.

Summary

Lennar Corporation beats Century Communities Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.