Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Forms $26.79 Double Top; Shorts at SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (SAFLF) Raised By 4630%

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) formed double top with $28.67 target or 7.00% above today’s $26.79 share price. Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) has $812.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 105,024 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF) had an increase of 4630% in short interest. SAFLF’s SI was 47,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4630% from 1,000 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 12 days are for SAFILO GROUP SPA VICENZA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SAFLF)’s short sellers to cover SAFLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.97 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Safilo Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail distribution of products for the eyewear market worldwide. The company has market cap of $274.59 million. The Company’s brand portfolio includes proprietary and licensed brands of optical frames, sunglasses, technical sports glasses, ski goggles, and helmets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under own brands, including Carrera, Oxydo, Polaroid Eyewear, Safilo, Safilo X, Smith, Adensco, Chesterfield, and Denim; and licensed brands, such as Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, BOSS Orange, CÃ©line, Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Fossil, Givenchy, Havaianas, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade, Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co, Pierre Cardin, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.