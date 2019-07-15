Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) EPS Estimated At $0.82; EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (EXXRF) Shorts Up By 1.07%

EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had an increase of 1.07% in short interest. EXXRF’s SI was 85,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.07% from 84,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 852 days are for EXOR NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s short sellers to cover EXXRF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 1,940 shares traded or 1464.52% up from the average. Exor N.V. (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 32.23% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. CCS’s profit would be $24.86M giving it 8.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Century Communities, Inc.’s analysts see 36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 109,555 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Century Communities, Inc. engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. The company has market cap of $829.79 million. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company. The company has market cap of $16.80 billion. It operates through Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, Juventus Football Club, and the Holdings System divisions. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm invests in companies that design, engineer, develop, manufacture, distribute, and sell passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, components, production systems, and related parts and services, as well as that provide Ferrari cars.