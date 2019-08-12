Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) At $27.50 Forms Top; York Water Co (YORW)’s Sentiment Is 1

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 30 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 30 decreased and sold their positions in York Water Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.76 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding York Water Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The York Water Company for 34,499 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 89,567 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 32,375 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 45,307 shares.

The stock increased 3.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 45,642 shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. The York Water Company (YORW) has risen 15.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $485.34 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 35.61 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,353 activity.