Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) At $25.72 Forms Top; Turtle Beach (HEAR) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. Wedbush maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Lake Street maintained the shares of HEAR in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $26 target. See Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) formed multiple top with $27.01 target or 5.00% above today’s $25.72 share price. Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) has $779.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 305,324 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

More notable recent Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data Relating to CK-3773274 to be Presented at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $143.09 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.86 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 502,735 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 38.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – AMENDED AGREEMENTS ALLOW CO TO USE FUNDS FROM TERM LOAN TO REDUCE SUBORDINATED DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Sen. Hoeven: Hoeven: DOT Awards $6 Million TIGER Grant to Turtle Mountain For Reconstruction of Jack Rabbit Road; 07/03/2018 – Turtle Beach To Attend The 30th Annual ROTH Conference On March 13, 2018; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Turtle Beach 4Q Net $14.2M; 09/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Retires Series B Preferred Stk; 11/05/2018 – Catch our brand-new investor alert on $HEAR! Turtle Beach: Too Expensive! at; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.03

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 7.84 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.