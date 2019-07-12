Century Communities Inc. (CCS) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Comparing side by side

Both Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities Inc. 24 0.37 N/A 3.20 8.69 Meritage Homes Corporation 47 0.61 N/A 5.12 10.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation. Meritage Homes Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Century Communities Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Century Communities Inc. is presently more affordable than Meritage Homes Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Century Communities Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Meritage Homes Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Meritage Homes Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

$24 is Century Communities Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.57%. On the other hand, Meritage Homes Corporation’s potential downside is -31.61% and its consensus target price is $37.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Century Communities Inc. looks more robust than Meritage Homes Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Century Communities Inc. and Meritage Homes Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.5% and 99.9%. 3.8% are Century Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Meritage Homes Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Communities Inc. 1.83% 8.55% 14.92% 34.87% -8.52% 61.12% Meritage Homes Corporation 1.01% 6.68% 17.73% 36.62% 17.36% 41.42%

For the past year Century Communities Inc. has stronger performance than Meritage Homes Corporation

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats Century Communities Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.