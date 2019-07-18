Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Shorts Up By 24.48%

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 32.23% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. CCS’s profit would be $24.86M giving it 8.31 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Century Communities, Inc.’s analysts see 36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 2,980 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) had an increase of 24.48% in short interest. SWIR’s SI was 552,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 24.48% from 444,100 shares previously. With 958,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s short sellers to cover SWIR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 1,358 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Elects New Leader in Poll Seen Too Close to Call; 02/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY SAYS ITS CANDIDATE HAS WON A PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 04/04/2018 – Opposition candidate Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency – certified tallies; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Delays Vote Even as Court Rejects Postponement Bid; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 54.309B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.13%; 19/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 3.262B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 8.03%; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 7.688 Billion Leones 91-day Bills On Apr 18; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 24/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE COURT UPHOLDS RULING PARTY REQUEST FOR INJUNCTION TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF SET FOR TUESDAY

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $429.66 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Sell” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by First Analysis. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Century Communities, Inc. engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. The company has market cap of $826.91 million. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. The firm sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.