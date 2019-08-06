Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.06 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Cut Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $14.76 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 217,217 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874.54M, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 917,581 shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bankshares And invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tcw Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tarbox Family Office reported 87 shares. Atria Limited holds 0.01% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 191 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aqr Limited Liability Company owns 166,085 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 5,877 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 10,296 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Hl Finance Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,780 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 69,287 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 40,216 shares.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 174,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Microsoft, with aid of JLL, seeking space in Northern Virginia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $186.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 515,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2019 – benzinga.com” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. introduces three new communities in South Carolina – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.