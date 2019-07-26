Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Tradition Capital Management Raised Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position by $384,120 as Valuation Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 116,267 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,145 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 16,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 1.14 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 54,800 shares to 154,800 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares to 84,183 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,915 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).