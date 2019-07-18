Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Position; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Market Valuation Rose While Evanson Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 19,169 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 780.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 96,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 12,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 4,252 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10 million for 15.43 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has invested 0.4% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 12,221 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 240,319 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 754,281 shares. Westwood Group Inc invested in 845,757 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,723 shares. Fdx reported 48,199 shares stake. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0.01% or 50,788 shares. Private Asset Inc stated it has 3,338 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,164 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 35,304 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hartline Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 3,440 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,707 shares to 76,844 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,076 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).