Century Cmntys (CCS) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $12.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Farmers Trust Co Increases Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO)

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 135.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 557,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 968,376 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, up from 410,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 237,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 171,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 19,579 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 178,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,052 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 91,937 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmb Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). International Investors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 39,223 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc owns 8,705 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 22.46M shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.32% or 27,038 shares. Aspen, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,058 shares. Factory Mutual accumulated 0.84% or 1.29 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.41M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 37,892 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,844 shares to 30,636 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,273 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).