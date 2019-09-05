Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Value Rose While Gratia Capital Increased by $673,049 Its Stake; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $7.40 Million; Market Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 371,546 shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 29,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 68,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 38,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 0.02% or 625 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 86,285 shares. Amp Capital reported 142,115 shares. 145,395 are owned by Bluestein R H And. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,333 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 38,772 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,655 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 19,610 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,609 shares. Generation Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 368,519 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 4,913 shares.

