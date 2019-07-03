Century Cmntys (CCS) Position Held by Gratia Capital Llc; Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Its Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) as Shares Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.59M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 236,671 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,557 shares. Shufro Rose Lc holds 406,214 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 217,179 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 1.30M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 54,562 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 118,300 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 81 are owned by Archford Strategies Lc. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 151,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.35 million shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Beats Revenue Consensus, Misses Guidance – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 116,262 shares to 473,065 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 356,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,645 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).