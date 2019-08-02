Century Cmntys (CCS) Position Has Lifted by Gratia Capital Llc; Symmetry Peak Management Raised Its Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stake by $790,000; Market Value Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.9. About 9.71M shares traded or 48.12% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 219,782 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,847 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.46% or 55,056 shares in its portfolio. 3,946 were accumulated by Eqis Mgmt. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.04M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 2,135 shares stake. Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cadinha & Limited Liability invested in 0.5% or 16,135 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability stated it has 27,310 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 236,247 shares. 39,929 were reported by Daiwa Securities Group. Winfield Associate holds 0.72% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 8,474 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 115,310 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 315,000 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs invested in 902 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 711,306 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.58 million. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. 846 shares valued at $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 15,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc (Call) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.