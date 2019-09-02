Century Cmntys (CCS) Market Value Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Lifted by $2.51 Million Its Position; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Upped Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 780.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 96,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 108,935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 12,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 145,713 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePayâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 117,108 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 286,347 shares in its portfolio. 848 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 22,492 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cutter And Brokerage invested in 36,503 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Mariner Lc owns 9,190 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Barnett And Company has 15,470 shares. World Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 300 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj invested in 12,361 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 84,737 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 11,788 shares.