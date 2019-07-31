Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Stake by $2.06 Million; D T E Energy Company (DTE) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $395,188

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.95. About 747,028 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $841.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 305,879 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares to 440,100 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTE, Michigan Department of Corrections Launch First of its Kind Tree Trim Program for Inmates – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DTE Energy: The ‘Gotcha’ Tipped The Scales – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 1,850 are held by James Inv Rech Inc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 99,761 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 58,425 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 51,278 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 8,912 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 3,175 shares. Advisory Research invested in 0.19% or 79,738 shares. 11,269 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Co. 175 are held by West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company. Schnieders Cap Lc has invested 0.11% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).