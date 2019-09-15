Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Stake by $2.74 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, Holder Karpas Strategies Increased Stake

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 105,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 3,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 108,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 424,423 shares traded or 41.25% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 636 shares to 18,680 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Homebuilders open communities, model homes in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Century Communities’ (CCS) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Century Communities, Inc (CCS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink proposes private offering of level 3 financing senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.