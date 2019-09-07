Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Holding by $4.06 Million; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $27.45 during the last trading session, reaching $679. About 26,284 shares traded or 101.19% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 202,385 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 106 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.90 million activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $32,941 was made by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $27.46M for 7.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.