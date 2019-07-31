Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Gratia Capital Increased Its Holding by $673,049; Suvretta Capital Management Upped Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $112.06 Million

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.92M market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 305,879 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 3.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Salesforce.org Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Adds New Conversation Channels to Salesforce Essentials, Giving Small Businesses Personalized Ways to Interact with Customers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited holds 10,200 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.71% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 618 are owned by Assetmark. Weiss Multi holds 100,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.41% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 982,733 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 74,870 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt has invested 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 23 shares. Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 352,688 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 4,306 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.36% or 8,092 shares. 24,871 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.36% or 36,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. 114 shares valued at $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. Named the Fastest-Growing Public Builder – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces 4 new communities in Mountain House – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.