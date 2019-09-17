Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Gratia Capital Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Position by $488,620 as Market Valuation Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 43,754 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.19M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 8.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 1,850 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Reaves W H & holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.41 million shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prudential Pcl reported 9,625 shares stake. Old Republic Intl reported 1.11M shares. Burney Com holds 13,791 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 626,286 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smithfield Tru Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,456 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 5,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,969 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 6,171 shares. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.80 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.