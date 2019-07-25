Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos Inc. 9 1.62 N/A 0.11 80.71 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 31 2.55 N/A 1.87 16.10

Table 1 demonstrates Century Casinos Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Century Casinos Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Century Casinos Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.9% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Century Casinos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Century Casinos Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of Century Casinos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.4% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Century Casinos Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Casinos Inc. 1.33% 2.13% 7.17% 30.1% 6.79% 23.41% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -1.05% -9.31% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Century Casinos Inc. was more bullish than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Century Casinos Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.