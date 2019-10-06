Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Resorts & Casinos company, Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Century Casinos Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.89% of Century Casinos Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos Inc. 335,900,621.12% 2.00% 1.20% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos Inc. 27.04M 8 83.64 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Century Casinos Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Century Casinos Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.56 3.78 2.55

As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 68.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Casinos Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Casinos Inc. 2.81% 1.75% 8.58% 27.19% 22.61% 33.56% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Century Casinos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Century Casinos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Century Casinos Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s peers are 39.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Century Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Century Casinos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals.