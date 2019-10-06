Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Resorts & Casinos company, Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.7% of Century Casinos Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.89% of Century Casinos Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Casinos Inc.
|335,900,621.12%
|2.00%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|4.68%
|16.76%
|4.66%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Casinos Inc.
|27.04M
|8
|83.64
|Industry Average
|223.54M
|4.77B
|37.63
Century Casinos Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Century Casinos Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Century Casinos Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Century Casinos Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.56
|3.78
|2.55
As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 68.62%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Century Casinos Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Casinos Inc.
|2.81%
|1.75%
|8.58%
|27.19%
|22.61%
|33.56%
|Industry Average
|1.85%
|3.77%
|13.08%
|16.43%
|8.86%
|25.27%
For the past year Century Casinos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
Century Casinos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Century Casinos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Century Casinos Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Century Casinos Inc.’s peers are 39.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.
Dividends
Century Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Century Casinos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Century Casinos Inc.’s rivals.
