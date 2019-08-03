Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Prospector Partners Has Upped Torchmark (TMK) Stake By $4.26 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased Torchmark Corp (TMK) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 52,650 shares as Torchmark Corp (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 227,250 shares with $18.62M value, up from 174,600 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $9.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 554,678 shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. CNTY’s profit would be $1.77M giving it 38.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Century Casinos, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 35,898 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 13,900 shares to 45,900 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) stake by 425 shares and now owns 5,633 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Torchmark Corp (TMK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Torchmark Corporation (TMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 7.41 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,789 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.01% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 8,017 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). First Citizens Bank & Trust And Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,352 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Stephens Ar reported 26,375 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). 19,183 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Llc. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,200 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 42,171 shares. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.62% or 74,767 shares. 239,800 are held by Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com.

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $273.49 million. The firm develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It has a 77.42 P/E ratio. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Century Casinos, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). State Bank Of America De invested in 8,251 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 100,775 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 17,170 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 37,513 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.01% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 1,268 shares. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 806,466 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 47,349 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 1,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Vanguard Group Inc reported 1.39M shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 33,634 shares.