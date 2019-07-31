Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Fiera Capital A (TSE:FSZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiera Capital A had 2 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 22. See Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter's $0.01 EPS. CNTY's profit would be $1.77M giving it 41.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Century Casinos, Inc.'s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 29,114 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500.

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.66 million. The firm develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It has a 83.13 P/E ratio. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It currently has negative earnings. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Another recent and important Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Jun 19, 2019 – First Trust Advisors Lp Buys Etsy Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Pandora Media Inc, Shire PLC, The Kraft Heinz Co – GuruFocus.com” on June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 64,595 shares traded. Fiera Capital Corporation (TSE:FSZ) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.