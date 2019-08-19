Century Casinos (CNTY) Shares Rose While Ariel Investments Decreased Its Stake by $4.09 Million; Biotime (BTX) Share Price Declined While Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 54.67% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 454,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.29M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 1,765 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 1.02 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 884,866 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.01 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 15,780 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 321,250 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 75,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 11,787 shares. Brown Advisory owns 779,475 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 17,170 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 46,948 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Northern Tru holds 0% or 306,658 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,662 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 94 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 447,840 shares to 643,607 shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 544,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.61M shares, and has risen its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

