Century Casinos (CNTY) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 91,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 403,407 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, up from 311,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 387,398 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 75,558 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited

More notable recent Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: PRAH, CNTY, TSLA – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Century Casinos (CNTY) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/7/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CNTY vs. ZNGA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,525 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,241 shares. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,662 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% stake. Driehaus Mngmt Lc invested in 638,239 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 8,851 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 2.17M shares. North Star Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 271,250 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 33,634 shares. Raymond James reported 37,700 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 11,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 306,658 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.02M shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Petrus Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 4,263 shares. Profund Advsr Limited invested in 0.02% or 6,242 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 73,140 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.22% or 28,950 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 13,000 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 0.02% or 21,067 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 858,876 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Fort Washington Oh holds 0% or 3,664 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.04% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bowling Port Limited Liability Company owns 0.84% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 70,789 shares. James Invest Inc invested in 12,296 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 216,957 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 40,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh +3% after strong guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Corporation Announces Gainful Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.