Century Casinos (CNTY) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $430,200; Security National Trust Co Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Boosted by $665,910

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 224,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 272,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 99,331 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 2.81 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 127,634 were accumulated by Alexandria Limited Liability Com. Tiger Eye Cap Lc holds 4.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 80,140 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.74 million shares for 6.86% of their portfolio. 40 are held by Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 997 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 13,325 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 41,803 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 227,560 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,396 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Joel Isaacson & Limited Com holds 1,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,271 shares.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $3.24M for 17.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 40,000 shares to 81,700 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,900 shares, and has risen its stake in C & F Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI).