Century Casinos (CNTY) Holder Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stock Value Declined, First Personal Financial Services Has Raised Its Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 35,898 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 618,272 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $1.77M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

