Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

We will be comparing the differences between Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.10 N/A 5.10 16.42 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.15 N/A 0.63 12.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Century Bancorp Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Century Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Century Bancorp Inc. and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 66% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares. 69.9% are Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 1% 1.5% 2.02% 3.98% -10.5% 18.08%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 7 of the 9 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.