Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

We are contrasting Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|83
|4.24
|N/A
|5.48
|16.92
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|15
|2.00
|N/A
|0.82
|18.92
In table 1 we can see Century Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|0.5%
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|4.7%
|0.3%
Volatility & Risk
Century Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 5.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.9%. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|-0.47%
|5.94%
|19.38%
|14.6%
|17.93%
|36.85%
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|-1.29%
|0.38%
|1.63%
|-23.38%
|-13.75%
|8.34%
For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.