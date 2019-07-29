Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

We are contrasting Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.24 N/A 5.48 16.92 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.00 N/A 0.82 18.92

In table 1 we can see Century Bancorp Inc. and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.5% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 5.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.9%. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. -0.47% 5.94% 19.38% 14.6% 17.93% 36.85% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.