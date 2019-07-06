Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|81
|4.63
|N/A
|5.48
|16.92
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|16
|4.44
|N/A
|1.33
|12.35
Table 1 demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Century Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Century Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|0.5%
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|10%
|1.2%
Volatility and Risk
Century Bancorp Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|-0.47%
|5.94%
|19.38%
|14.6%
|17.93%
|36.85%
|Horizon Bancorp Inc.
|-2.33%
|1.18%
|-3.25%
|-4.55%
|-17.15%
|3.68%
For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.
