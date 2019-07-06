Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 81 4.63 N/A 5.48 16.92 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.44 N/A 1.33 12.35

Table 1 demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Century Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Century Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.5% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Century Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. -0.47% 5.94% 19.38% 14.6% 17.93% 36.85% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc.