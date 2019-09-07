Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.18 N/A 5.10 16.42 AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.45 9.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AmeriServ Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Century Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares and 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.2% are AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than AmeriServ Financial Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.