Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Comparison side by side

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.09 N/A 5.10 16.42 M&T Bank Corporation 167 3.40 N/A 12.87 12.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Century Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation. M&T Bank Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than M&T Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. In other hand, M&T Bank Corporation has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively the average price target of M&T Bank Corporation is $175.88, which is potential 14.24% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Century Bancorp Inc. and M&T Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 85.2%. About 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than M&T Bank Corporation

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats Century Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.