Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Comparison side by side

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.10 N/A 5.10 16.42 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.60 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Century Bancorp Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. Evans Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Century Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Century Bancorp Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Century Bancorp Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 59.3% respectively. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Evans Bancorp Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.