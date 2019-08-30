Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.09 N/A 5.10 16.42 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 21 4.27 N/A 2.01 11.39

Table 1 demonstrates Century Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Century Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.89 beta which makes it 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Century Bancorp Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 62.3%. About 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.