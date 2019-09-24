Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Comparison side by side

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 85 4.36 N/A 5.10 16.42 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.95 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Century Bancorp Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Century Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Century Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Century Bancorp Inc. beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.