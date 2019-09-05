Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Reaches $5.83 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Analysts

The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 165,671 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $518.25M company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $6.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CENX worth $41.46 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paragon Banking Group PLc has GBX 667 highest and GBX 410 lowest target. GBX 556’s average target is 22.90% above currents GBX 452.4 stock price. Paragon Banking Group PLc had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 445 target in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Peel Hunt. See Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 445.00 Upgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 485.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 440.00 New Target: GBX 410.00 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 475.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 69,249 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 46,800 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc stated it has 2,217 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 16,933 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 95,750 shares. Kennedy has invested 0.06% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc invested in 0% or 4,377 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Co has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Street Corporation stated it has 3.32 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 1.39M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Amer International Grp holds 37,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 5,045 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 110,163 shares.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $518.25 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. On Thursday, June 13 Michelmore Andrew G bought $28,900 worth of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Century (CENX) Down 21.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 2.12% or GBX 9.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 452.4. About 251,889 shares traded. Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Paragon Banking Group PLC shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) for 3,813 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,489 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 19,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2.02M shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 560 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 51,785 shares. Highland Capital Management L P has 57,000 shares. Starr Intl has 0.6% invested in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.52 million shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG). Ellington Management Grp Lc reported 42,736 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) for 112,806 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In owns 5,653 shares. Argent Tru holds 8,561 shares. The California-based Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG).

Paragon Banking Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and consumer finance businesses in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.14 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital, and Paragon Bank. It has a 8.49 P/E ratio. It originates and services buy-to-let mortgages to landlords and residential property investors; and provides mortgage related ancillary services, including landlord insurance.

More news for Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Worry About Paragon Banking Group PLC’s (LON:PAG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 12, 2019 is yet another important article.