Century Aluminum Company (CENX) EPS Estimated At $-0.23; Saul Centers (BFS) Sellers Increased By 25.33% Their Shorts

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) had an increase of 25.33% in short interest. BFS’s SI was 141,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.33% from 112,900 shares previously. With 30,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)’s short sellers to cover BFS’s short positions. The SI to Saul Centers Inc’s float is 1.14%. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 15,504 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) has risen 15.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board

Analysts expect Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 171.88% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. After having $-0.70 EPS previously, Century Aluminum Company’s analysts see -67.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 508,052 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Century (CENX) Down 23.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Century Aluminum Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. The insider Michelmore Andrew G bought 5,000 shares worth $28,900.

Among 3 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Century Aluminum had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Berenberg upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $9 target in Monday, January 14 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 18,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp has 350,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co holds 0% or 39,127 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 92 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 99,174 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 273,350 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.07% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 3.98 million shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 50 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $591.52 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Saul Centers Inc (BFS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Weyerhaeuser, SM Energy, Independence Realty Trust, Las Vegas Sands, Sturm, Ruger, and Saul Centers â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Saul Centers, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 10.40 million shares or 1.77% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David invested 0.13% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 145,911 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 202,355 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P reported 35,115 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 44 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) for 31,871 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 7,323 shares. Amer Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% or 10 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,703 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.05% in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $40,328 activity. $40,328 worth of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was bought by SAUL B FRANCIS II on Friday, May 31.