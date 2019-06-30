Century Aluminum Company (CENX) and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aluminum industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Aluminum Company 8 0.32 N/A -1.15 0.00 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 99 0.99 N/A 5.63 16.70

In table 1 we can see Century Aluminum Company and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Aluminum Company 0.00% 0% 0% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Century Aluminum Company has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Century Aluminum Company has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Century Aluminum Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Century Aluminum Company and Kaiser Aluminum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Aluminum Company 0 2 1 2.33 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Century Aluminum Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 59.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.7% of Century Aluminum Company shares and 98.7% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation shares. 1.2% are Century Aluminum Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Aluminum Company -9.72% -22.45% -16.47% -23.28% -55.06% -2.19% Kaiser Aluminum Corporation -1.61% -10.56% -7.96% -2.33% -10.2% 5.34%

For the past year Century Aluminum Company has -2.19% weaker performance while Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has 5.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kaiser Aluminum Corporation beats Century Aluminum Company.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The companyÂ’s automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.