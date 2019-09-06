Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $364,288; Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined While Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Century Aluminum Co (CENX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 45,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 132,058 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 86,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Century Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 579,551 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 78,271 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company owns 19,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 555,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 18,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 147,107 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 60,678 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 190,138 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 11,091 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 5.21M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 154,362 shares to 205,644 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 18,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,106 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Century (CENX) Down 23.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Century Aluminum Company on Behalf of Shareholders â€“ CENX – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of CENX earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Offshore drillers Ensco, Rowan complete merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.