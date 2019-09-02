Century Alum Co (CENX) Stock Value Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Has Lifted by American Research & Management

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58M market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares to 208,119 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 33,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,159 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,886 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 132,058 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 39,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Tci Wealth Advisors has 114 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 70,617 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% or 14,267 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 0% or 110,163 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 5,045 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 11,598 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 151,499 shares. 19,671 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Jpmorgan Chase owns 105,578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.