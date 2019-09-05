Century Alum Co (CENX) Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $422,544; Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 761,747 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 397,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.57 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 1.95M shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc holds 10.67% or 372,925 shares. Ims Capital stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Waddell Reed holds 1.23% or 4.94M shares in its portfolio. 251,560 are held by Norinchukin Bankshares The. Central Retail Bank And Tru holds 7,672 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 697,179 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,563 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 2.55M shares. State Street holds 20.01 million shares. Td Asset reported 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Moreover, Rbo & Ltd Liability has 2.44% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cadence Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.11% or 12,358 shares. 13,457 were reported by Freestone Capital Lc.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares to 711,885 shares, valued at $64.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,592 shares to 8,028 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 33,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,159 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Century Aluminum (CENX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.