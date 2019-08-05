Century Alum Co (CENX) Position Upped by Elm Ridge Management Llc; As Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Market Value Declined, Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $607.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 272,201 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says No Injuries Were Sustained; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 880,602 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,144 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 110,163 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,267 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 128,038 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 655,854 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 7,760 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 7.43 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0% or 45,000 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,819 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 126,285 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 83,200 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0% or 4,377 shares.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Century Aluminum Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Century (CENX) Down 23.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings, Sales Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ericsson To Acquire CENX For 5G Networking Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 91,837 shares to 284,479 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,219 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).